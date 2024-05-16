Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 101.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $439.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.69 and a 1 year high of $440.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.43.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582 in the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

