National Pension Service Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Pension Service lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $1,947,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $880.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

