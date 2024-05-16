Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 656,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,380,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 100,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

