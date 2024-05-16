Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $880.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

