Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Neurogene has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth about $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

