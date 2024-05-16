NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of NMI worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 33.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $102,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.61 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

