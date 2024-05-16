Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 542,496 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

