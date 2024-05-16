nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $116,908,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,600,000 after purchasing an additional 291,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

