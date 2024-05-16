NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,959,000. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $880.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

