NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $880.47 and a 200-day moving average of $676.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.