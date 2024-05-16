Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Releases Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.19%.
Obayashi Price Performance
Obayashi stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
Obayashi Company Profile
