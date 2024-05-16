Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Releases Earnings Results

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi Price Performance

Obayashi stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Obayashi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.