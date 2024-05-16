Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.89%.
Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Up 1.4 %
Pacific Health Care Organization stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
About Pacific Health Care Organization
