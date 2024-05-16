Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Up 1.4 %

Pacific Health Care Organization stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Further Reading

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

