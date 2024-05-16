Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

