Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $946.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $880.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

