Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Vistra Co. is a Utility that Trades Like Meme Stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.