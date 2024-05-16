Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.