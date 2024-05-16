PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of PriceSmart worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in PriceSmart by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $491,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

