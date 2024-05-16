Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,094 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $270.52. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

