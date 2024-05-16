Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Issued By Zacks Research

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $83,069,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.