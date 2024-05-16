Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). Ocuphire Pharma had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OCUP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ocuphire Pharma

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO George Magrath bought 25,000 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,100 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

Featured Articles

