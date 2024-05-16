Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $387.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

