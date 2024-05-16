Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Lifted by Analyst

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The firm had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

