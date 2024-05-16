QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Singular Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

QuinStreet Stock Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $977.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

