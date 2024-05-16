Randy L. Taylor Sells 28,713 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $626.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

