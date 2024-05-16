Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DRR)

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The company had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.