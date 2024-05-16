Ricky T. Dillon Purchases 16,200 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis Co. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

VSTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

