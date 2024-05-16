Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,579. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roblox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,737,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 371,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 341,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

