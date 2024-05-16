Rohit Kapoor Sells 15,000 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $459,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get ExlService alerts:

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

ExlService Trading Up 1.1 %

ExlService stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.