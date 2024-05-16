Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.48. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.