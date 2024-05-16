Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Announces Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of SRNN opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.35. Southern Banc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

