Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Announces Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
Southern Banc Price Performance
Shares of SRNN opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.35. Southern Banc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.
Southern Banc Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Banc
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Morgan Stanley Drives Growth Powered by Investment Management
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Vistra Co. is a Utility that Trades Like Meme Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.