SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Releases Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter.
SouthGobi Resources Stock Down 99.7 %
Shares of SGQRF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. SouthGobi Resources has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
About SouthGobi Resources
