Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.82. Spectral Medical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

