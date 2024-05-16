Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.82. Spectral Medical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
About Spectral Medical
