Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.310–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.0 million-$33.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.1 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.110–0.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPIR shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

SPIR opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.04. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 60.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

