STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.