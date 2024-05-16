Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 549,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $135.55 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $136.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,196,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

