Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Tapinator Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TAPM opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Tapinator has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.90.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

