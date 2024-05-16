Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.
Tapinator Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TAPM opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Tapinator has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.90.
About Tapinator
