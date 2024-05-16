Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 142 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

