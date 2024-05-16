Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 21,004 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

AXTA opened at $35.57 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

