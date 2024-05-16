Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

