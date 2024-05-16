Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 243,874 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 243,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.31% of B&G Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 72.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 458,082 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 317,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 240,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $715.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

