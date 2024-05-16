Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 418,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after buying an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 178,439 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 103,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.64. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

