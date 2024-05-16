Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,771 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Onsemi by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

