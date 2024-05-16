Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,555 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,058,000 after acquiring an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 688,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

