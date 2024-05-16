Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $133.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.