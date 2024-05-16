Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Tennant worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tennant by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 118.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 163.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

