Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.36 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $217.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.04.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

