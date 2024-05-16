Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

NYSE:EXP opened at $273.86 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

