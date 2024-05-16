Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Primerica were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 44.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,479,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $6,098,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $225.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $256.56.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

