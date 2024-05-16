Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.41 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613 shares of company stock worth $524,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

WTS opened at $217.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

