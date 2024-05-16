Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after buying an additional 120,977 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 393,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $160.36 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

