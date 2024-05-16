Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.51 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 103.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 67.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

